BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in association with the Directorate of Factories and Boilers is planning an awareness programme to ensure safe handling of hazardous chemicals in the City.

These chemicals are not only stored and used in factories inside various industrial estates across the Capital but also transported on National Highways 16 and 203 passing through the City.

At a meeting held at BMC office here on Friday, Deputy Director, Factories and Boilers Malay Kumar Pradhan said the State should have an emergency vehicle to tackle any fire due to accidents involving transport of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and other hazardous petroleum products.

Recently, an LPG tanker skidded on the National Highway near Chhatrapur claiming two lives. There was an inordinate delay in clearing the road as the emergency rescue vehicle had to be brought in from Visakhapatnam.

Pradhan also explained that poisonous gases and highly combustible chemicals like chlorine, propane, methylene, toluene diisocyanate (TDI), acetylene, oxygen and aircraft turbine fuel (ATF) pose a threat to the safety of citizens.

Experts also raised the issues of location of LPG depots and offices in crowded housing areas in the City and petrol pumps and ATF filling stations near the airport terminal in the Capital.

Mayor AN Jena said the proposed disaster management plan for the civic body will include all industrial disasters, seasonal hazard risk analysis and also location specific hazard risks according to the degree of vulnerability.

Among others, representatives of USAID, OSDMA and UNDP were present.