ANGUL: The mystery behind the missing of two brothers of Kusukila village was solved on Thursday with the arrest of the accused, Jhasketan Rout.

Angul SP Rajesh Pandit said Jhasketan, who was arrested on Wednesday night, admitted that he had killed Jogeswar Sahu (35) and his cousin Hiranyaka Sahu (34) on February 4 night and buried them. Jogeswar was the son of former sarpanch Rajkishore Sahu.

Revenge over monetary issues was the motive behind the double murder, the SP said.

Rajkishore had sold seven acres of land to Jhasketan. Later, on scrutiny, it was found that about 2.9 acres was gifted to an institute. Jhasketan demanded that Rajkishore either arrange for 2.9 acres of land elsewhere or return the total amount of `35 lakh. But, neither Rajkishore nor his family responded to his demand. Jhasketan then made a plan to eliminate the brothers.

On February 4 night, Jhasketan called Jogeswar and Hiranyaka to a site near the village on the pretext of discussing some issue. There he hit Jogeswar on the head with a shovel and threw him into the well, which he had dug up. When Hiranyaka came to the site, Jhasketan killed him too in a similar manner, threw him into the well and dumped some bags of salt and sugar on the bodies.

Jhasketan spent the night in the village and then fled to Balasore. Next day, the former sarpanch lodged a complaint at Jarapara police station stating that his son and nephew were missing and suspected Jhasketan’s involvement.

Soon after, police launched an investigation. Jhasketan confessed his crime before the police on Wednesday night leading to his arrest. He has been forwarded to court and efforts are on retrieve the bodies from the well.