JAIPUR: A man allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl in Kundapatana village under Dharmasala police limits on Friday. The accused fled from the village when the police reached the spot.

Police said the accused, Basanta Behera (32), a father of two, entered the house of the minor girl, his neighbour, and raped her on Friday evening.

The victim narrated the incident to her parents when they returned home.

“Based on the complaint filed by the minor’s family, we have registered a case under Section 376 of IPC and Section 4 and 6 of POCSO Act against the accused,” said a police officer, adding the accused fled from the village soon after the complaint was filed.