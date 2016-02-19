KENDRAPARA: Impure water collected from bore wells which have been the bane of many villages of Kendrapara district will soon be a thing of past.

For the first time in the State, a solar water pump with five horse power (HP) capacity has been installed at Chatarachakda village under Derabishi block of Kendrapara district recently.

The Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS), with the help of Hyderabad-based Adithi Solar Private Limited, installed the pump. With intense summer round the corner and water crisis imminent, the solar pump would come as a boon for the people by providing uninterrupted water to rural areas.

Business Development Manager, Odisha Chapter of the company, Nagendra Yadali said the solar pump worth `10 lakh has been installed on an experimental basis and has been successfully functioning.

Explaining about the functioning of the solar pump, Bibhuti Bhusan Panda, engineer of RWSS in Kendrapara, said it can pump water up to a height of 29 metres and it will take two and a half hours to fill an overhead water tank with a capacity of one lakh litres. Plans are on the anvil to install 10 more such pumps in rural areas of the district, added Panda.

Until recently, the villagers used to collect water from two bore wells but now they are being supplied water directly to their houses, he added. A panchayat-level committee has also been formed to manage the solar pump, said Gitanjali Das, Sarpanch of Chatarachakda.