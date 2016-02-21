BHAWANIPATNA: A hardcore Maoist, carrying `one lakh reward on his head, and two of his militia supporters, surrendered before the security forces during an anti-Maoist operation in Karlapat Reserve Forest of Kalahandi district on Saturday.

The surrendered Maoist, identified as Suka Majhi (20) of Mulunga village under Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, was inducted into the banned outfit six years back. Informing this to mediapersons, Kalahandi SP Brijesh Rai and Deputy Commandant, CRPF, 64 Battalion, Suryamani Behera said Majhi had been imparted training by the ultras in Chhattisgarh and later brought to Odisha to operate in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Kalahandi districts. In Kalahandi, he was working in Bansadhara-Ghumsar-Nagabali Division as an armed cadre. Majhi was operating in Karlapat, Gundi and Kahandualmali reserve forest areas. Majhi alleged that he was subjected to harassment and on many occasions, had faced assault by senior cadres. He was never allowed to go back home. Gradually, he got disillusioned with the organisation and was looking for an opportunity to quit.

Along with him, two other local militia members, who were providing support to the Maoist cadre working in their area under duress, also surrendered. The SP did not disclose their identities on security grounds.