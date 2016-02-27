New Officials of IMA State Branch

Express News Service By

BHUBANESWAR: Dr Khitish Chandra Mohanty and Dr Janmejaya Mohapatra have been elected the president and general secretary of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Odisha State Branch respectively.

The elections to the office bearers were held during the 67th Annual Conference of the State Branch at puri on February 20 and 21. Dr Braja Kishore Dash has been elected financial secretary, Dr Mrutunjay Mohapatra and Dr Prasanna Kumar Rathore as joint secretaries, Dr Deba Prasad Mohanty as editor of Odisha Medical Journal and Dr Bhagyalaxmi Nayak as secretary of the journal.

The general assembly was attended by over 600 members from across the State. IMA National president Dr SS Agarwal, past presidents Dr AN Apparao and Dr M Abbas also attended the conference.