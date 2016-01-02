Tribals Welcome New Year

Express News Service By

JEYPORE: Tribals of Koraput district participated in mass feats and cultural programmes to welcome the New Year on Friday.

At par with their urban counterparts, the tribals of Parja, Gadava, Bhumiya, Mali, Amanatya, Penthia, Soura and Kondh organised dance and music on the eve of New Year in different parts of Koraput and Jeypore sub-division. Hotels in the town were over-crowded with locals thronging the places.

Special rituals were also conducted at Jagannath temple of Sabar Srikhetra and Bhagabati temple of Jeypore where devotees gathered in large number to seek blessings.

Churches in Koraput, Jeypore, Kotpad, Kunduli also drew large crowd.

District administration made elaborate security arrangements in sensitive areas anticipating communal tension but no untoward incident was reported