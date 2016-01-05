Block Chairpersons in A Soup

Express News Service By

BALASORE: Chairpersons of Nilagiri, Balasore Sadar, Jaleswar blocks and Jaleswar NAC have landed in the soup over inclusion of their names in the National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiary list.

They are Jaleswar block Chairman Tapan Das, NAC Chairperson Subasini Singh, Sadar block Chairperson Sasmita Mohapatra and her Nilagiri counterpart Binati Naik, besides Jadida panchayat Sarpanch Sasmita Singh.

In case of Jaleswar block Chairman, the ration card has been issued in the name of Das’ mother and it contains the names of Das, his wife, father and two daughters. As far as Sadar block Chairperson is concerned, Sasmita’s father-in-law is a retired employee of cooperative bank and the family owns a house at Haldipada. She claimed that her father-in-law, Abhimanyu Mohapatra had applied for the card without knowing the guidelines.

Meanwhile, BJP president MM Dutta and his supporters have submitted a complaint in this regard to the Collector, Food and Civil Supply Officer and the Chief Minister seeking legal action against the defaulters.

Contacted, Rupsa IIC Ashok Kumar Nayak said action would be initiated in consultation with the Collector and Civil Supply Officer. Pattnayak has reportedly applied to return the card.

At least 7,000 people have returned the NFSA cards in Mayurbhanj district. Of the 5,41,787 beneficiaries, 7,542 persons in 26 blocks and four NACs have surrendered their cards. While highest 761 persons have returned cards in Kaptipada block, lowest 12 people have surrendered cards in Tiring block.