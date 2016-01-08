BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to the State from February 6.

Informing this on Thursday, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said the Prime Minister will inaugurate the oil refinery of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) at Paradip on February 6.

The Central PSU has already invested `35,000 crore in the 15 million tonne refinery project. There is proposal for further investment of `75,000 crore for development of the petrochemical complex.

The IOCL refinery will produce 5.97 million tonne of diesel, 3.4 million tonne of petrol, 1.45 million tonne of kerosene/ Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), 5,36,000 tonne of LPG, 1,24,000 tonne of Naphtha and 3,35,000 tonne of Sulphur.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Puri to have darshan of Lord Jagannath in the same evening and will stay at Raj Bhawan. On February 7, he will inaugurate the new building of National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) at Jatni near Khurda.

The Central institute is temporarily functioning from the premises of Institute of Physics in the city.

Modi had last visited the State on April 1 to inaugurate the modernised and expanded units of Steel Authority of India Limited’s Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP).