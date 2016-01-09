BERHAMPUR: The permanent campus of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Ganjam district is most likely to come up at Loudigaon on the outskirts of the city.

A team of the Union Human Resource Development Ministry visited the district on Friday for finalising the temporary and permanent campus of the proposed IISER.

After the Centre’s approval for the country’s sixth IISER in the district, Ganjam administration had identified Loudigaon and Palur hills under Kanisi tehsil.

A four-member Central team accompanied by Principal Secretary in Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Laxmi Narayan Gupta, visited Loudigaon and reportedly expressed their satisfaction for construction of IISER over an area of around 222 acres.

The Central team comprised Binod Kumar Singh, Director, IISER, Bhopal; RV Rajkumar, Director IIT, Bhubaneswar; Praveen Kumar, Joint Secretary, HRD Ministry and Umesh Chandra Mishra, Chief Engineer, CPWD.

The team, which will be submitting its report to Union HRD Ministry, hinted at finalising Loudigaon as the suitable site for IISER.

Expert teams of the Centre and State governments had visited both the sites in November after the State Government had declared that the prestigious institute would be set up at Berhampur in August last year and preferred Loudigaon over Palur hills.

On the other hand, as IISER is scheduled to start classes from this year with an intake capacity of 50 students, the team also visited Government ITI, Berhampur and two private technical institutes near Kanisi and Berhampur University for running a temporary campus. The team, however, left the decision of a temporary campus on the Government, said Gupta.

Ganjam Collector Prem Chandra Choudhary, ADM, Sitanshu Rout and other revenue officials accompanied the Central team.