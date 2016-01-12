50 Percent of Bridge Over Panchupada River Completes After 27 Years

BALASORE: Construction of a bridge over river Panchupada in Balasore district has been going on for the last 27 years. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid foundation stone for the bridge for the second time on February 21, 2014 and assured people of its completion within two years.

Although the deadline is just a month away, only 50 per cent of bridge work has been completed so far. Officials working on the project said in the last two years, construction of all five pillars has been completed. Span connecting, casting and construction of approach road to the bridge are pending. At least one more year is required for the bridge to be ready.

The bridge, considered a vital link to North Balasore, used to be promised by all political parties prior to every Assembly election. Though six elections have passed, the promise remains to be fulfilled.

With an initial estimate of Rs 1.76 crore, foundation stone of the 143 metre long and 7.5 metre wide bridge was laid in December 1988 by the then Chief Minister JB Patnaik.

The cost has escalated to Rs 21 crore.

Once completed, the bridge would connect Balasore Sadar block with Basta, Baliapal, Jaleswar and Bhogarai blocks by shortening the distance by 30 km. At least three lakh people in 20 gram panchayats will benefit. Due to communication constraints, people of rural areas are deprived of emergency services.

The locals accused the State Government of being apathetic towards the project.

“Despite repeated demands, the officials concerned are least bothered. We have staged a series of agitations in this regard but none is really concerned about the completion of the bridge,” said Bhaskar Jena, state secretary of Utkal Samaj, a local social organisation. The organisation has decided to launch another agitation if the bridge is not completed before monsoon this year.

The project had came under Vigilance scanner after irregularities of Rs 76 lakh were detected in 2010. It was further delayed as bidders did not agree to specifications put forth by the Works Department due to high current in river Panchupada and poor sub-soil condition. It was later decided to build the bridge on ‘Turn and Key’ method.

Sub-Divisional Officer of the Works Department Radhakrushna Behera said a Haryana-based construction company is carrying out the work. Construction of approach road and span connecting works are underway.

