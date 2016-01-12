BERHAMPUR: With the arrest of four persons including two receivers, police today claimed to have busted a bike-lifting gang at Gochhapada in Kandhamal district.

As many as 27 out of 36 motorcycles, looted from different places in Bhubaneswar, Khurda and Nayagarh in last five months, have been recovered.

"We are trying to recover the other looted motorcycles from the receivers," Superintendent of Police (Kandhamal) K V Singh said. The accused persons are Saroj Gochhi, Manoj Digal, Raju Digal and Chaitanya Digal.

"Gochhi was the leader of the gang and directly involved in bike-lifting. He handed over the looted motorcycles to Manoj, who disposed off the vehicles to various people in Kandhamal and elsewhere", sub-divisional police officer (SDPO, Phulbani) Prabhat Panigrahi said.

Police seized the vehicles while they were trying to sell them to people, Inspector In-Charge of Gochhapada police station, Baba Shankar Saraf, said.