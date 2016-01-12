Bird Tales: Number Soars, Diversity Dives

Express News Service By

BHUBANESWAR: The birds are here. Though bigger in number, some of the flagship and dominant species have stayed away. The annual bird census at three major wetlands of the State - Chilika, Bhitarkanika and Hirakud - has brought in good news in terms of sheer birding population but it has raised quite a few posers too.

Chilika, which recorded 8,58,855 birds during the enumeration, has reported a drop in the number of Pintails. Barely about 80,000 Pintails have been sighted this winter whereas their number was over three lakh in 2009.

After Gadwits and Wigeons, Pintails are the third largest among the birds to throng Chilika but their number has dropped significantly over the last few years. The magnificent Flamingoes number was found to be just about 980 this year whereas in the past, population of these long-legged beauties was over 3,000.

As many as 17 species, which were sighted last year, did not arrive at the 1100 sq km brackish water lagoon.

The overall assessment showed that though the number of the winged visitors rose compared to last year’s 7,51,940, the number of species has dropped - from 172 in 2015 to 161 this time.

In Bhitarkanika, one of the nature’s wonders, the total bird count stood at 1,06,356 from 87 species. Last year, as many as 109 species had been recorded and the total head count stood at 1,13,226. Both in Bhitarkanika protected areas as well as outside it in Mahandi Delta - comprising Mahakalpada and Bhujang ranges, the total numbers saw a dip. So did the number of species.

The Hirakud reservoir saw a mighty jump in bird numbers from 58,097 last year to 95,912 this time. Here too, the species diversity fell from 64 to 60.

“We are analysing the whole scenario as the detailed study is still underway. But it is a fact that the number of species sighted this year has fallen,” Chief Wildlife Warden Dr SS Srivastava said.

Experts point out that inadequate rainfall leading to drought could have had a bearing on the bird diversity status. “Pintails are known to be dual feeders as they feed in wetland as well from crop-fields around Chilika lagoon. The poor rainfall could have affected their foraging behaviour,” said sources.

Besides, the prolonged dry spell may have resulted in mudflats drying up which impacts the roosting as well as raising salinity in the wetlands.

“Drought could be one of the many reasons behind the thinning diversity status. The condition of the habitats also needs analysis,” the sources added.

However, there were brighter sides too. In Chilika, as many as eight species, not sighted last year, were enumerated by the census teams this time. These include Great Crested Grebe, Oriental Pranticole, Terek Sandpiper, Pintail Snipe, Sanderling, Lesser Crested Tern, Little Ringed Plover and Pallas Gull.