KORAPUT: Nearly 2,693 primary and upper primary schools in Koraput district have not received their quota of rice under the Mid-day Meal (MDM) scheme and other supporting funds for the last three months due to alleged discrepancies in service.

Official sources said, about 1300 quintals of rice is allotted for 2.6 lakh school children of the district each quarter.

Though the third quarter beginning October ended in December, rice quota is yet to be distributed among the schools. In absence of rice, several school authorities are managing by borrowing rice from grocery shops with the consent of School Management Committee (SMC).

On the other hand, several schools in Dasmantpur, Lamtaput, Bandhugaon, Laxmipur Kundura, Kotpad and Jeypore have stopped MDM services since nearly a one and half and apprised the District Education Officer (DEO) about it.

Sources in DEO office said, absence of transport agents has led to the delay. In response to a tender invited by the district administration for transport agents in September, only one agent had applied forcing the administration to reissue tenders. Of those who bid for the work, two transport agents have selected.

Prior to it, a release order (RO) has to be issued by the district Collector asking the agents to lift rice from Food Corporation of India (FCI), he added.

Moreover, as per the State guidelines the MDM nodal agency should lift rice from FCI prior to 25th of every month. Though FCI has extended the last date by 10 days to lift the third quarter rice by January 10, considering the problems being faced by the administration, no process has been initiated yet.

Meanwhile, the State MDM nodal agency has directed the Collector to lift the required quota for fourth quarter by January 25.

Collector V Jay Kumar and DEO, Koraput, Prakash Joshi did not respond to calls from this paper.

Joint Secretary in the School and Mass Education Department and MDM State Nodal Officer (SNO) Gangadhar Sahu said, the State Government has already allotted the required rice to the districts and it is the responsibility of the Collector and DEO to lift the rice from FCI and supply it to schools.

As per the guidelines of MDM, buffer stock for two months and fund should be available at the schools, the SNO added.

Supply hit

About 1300 quintals of rice is allotted for 2.6 lakh students of 2,693 primary and upper primary schools

Third quarter beginning October ended in December

MDM nodal agency should lift rice from FCI by 25th of every month

In this case, FCI extended the last date by 10 days which ended on Monday