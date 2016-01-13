KORAPUT: : Winged guests have arrived in Upper Kolab reservoir. At least nine varieties of Siberian birds have already thronged the water body. Intense cold wave in Koraput district has attracted these avian guests in droves.

Officials of Koraput forest division carried out an enumeration drive in Upper Kolab, Machkund and Damanjodi’s red pond recently and spotted more than 1,200 Siberian birds which have travelled over 5,000 km to the reservoir, skipping the regular sites in other parts of the country. Most of the winged guests are Siberian ducks which are commonly sighted at Nalabana in Chilika lake in Ganjam district.

In the past, the number of migratory birds was limited to a few hundreds in these areas. “We are strictly monitoring the bird numbers, particularly foreign birds, in our locations”, said an officer under Koraput Forest Division. The birds would stay in the water body for the next eight months.

The arrival of birds has also pushed up the tourism potential of the district. As many as 30,000 tourists have visited Kolab reservoir in the last 15 days to watch the birds.

“Birding is a famous activity for tourists at Kolab reservoir during this part of the year. We are hopeful that the number of birds and tourists will rise in days to come,” said Rajani Mishra, an engineer of Upper Kolab reservoir.

On the flip side, 1,600 Siberian birds were spotted in the same locality last year.