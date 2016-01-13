Home States Odisha

Take HC Opinion on OAT Abolition: Centre to State

BHUBANESWAR:  The Centre has asked the State Government to take the opinion of Orissa High Court over the proposal to abolish the Odisha Administrative Tribunal (OAT).

In a letter to Chief Secretary AP Padhi, Union Ministry of Personnel and Public Grievances has stated that views of the High Court would also have to be taken on the proposal of transfer of cases pending with the OAT to the High Court after its abolition. Besides, the opinion of the High Court would also have to be obtained on the issue of transfer of OAT employees to it.

The Administrative Tribunals Act contemplates transfer of cases from the High Court to the tribunal under Section 29, the letter said and added that there is no provision for transfer of cases to the High Court from the tribunal on its abolition. “We would like to know what will be legal basis of transfer of cases pending with OAT on its abolition to the High Court,” it said and added that all information should be submitted to the Centre within a week.

“The State Government has neither consulted the High Court nor the Odisha Bar Council before putting up the proposal. Abolishing the OAT will spell great trouble for Government employees, many of whom cannot afford to fight cases in High Court or the Supreme Court,” a city-based lawyer said.

