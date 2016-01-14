PURI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will begin repair and restoration works of the Jagamohan in Jagannath temple this month. The Sri Jagannath Temple Managing Committe gave green signal to the ASI on Wednesday to carry the works in the 12th century shrine, which are scheduled to begin from January 27.

Structural engineers of the ASI had inspected the Jagamohan and suggested for immediate repair. Subsequently, the ASI which has been engaged to conserve the temple since 1972, had asked the temple administration to shift the deities from ‘Ratna Simhasana’ to repair Jagamohan. However, the temple administration members and ASI engineers reached at a consensus that shifting of deities can be avoided by rescheduling the time of performance of daily nitees and rituals.

As per the schedule, repair will be carried out inside the Jagamohan every day from 11 am to 6 pm. During this period, no devotee would be allowed inside sanctum sanctorum. They can have ‘darshan’ from a distance. The temple gates would be opened by 2 am and all rituals would be completed by 11 am including offering of ‘bhog’ to the deities.

Two sub-committees have been constituted for the purpose by the Sri Jagannath Temple Managing Body. While one committee would look into repair works, another will ensure timely completion of the temple rituals.

Gajapati Dibyasingh Deb presided over the meeting which was attended by temple administrator Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Collector Arabind Agarwal and SP Asish Kumar Singh.