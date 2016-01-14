SAMBALPUR: A home-guard has been expelled and action taken against three personnel of Hirakud police station for allegedly torturing a boy in custody here, videos of which had recently emerged.

Along with the home-guard, two constables were put under suspension and the inspector in-charge of Hirakud police station shifted after an inquiry by a sub-divisional police officer into the alleged torture of the boy held in connection with a theft case in September last.

The police action follows the airing of a footage of the alleged torture by a local news channel.

"The SDPO has probed the matter and submitted a report, based on which two constables -- Jeet Podh and Ambuj Sahu -- have been suspended and home-guard Siva Gouda removed from service," Sambalpur SP Akhilesvar Singh said.

Inspector in-charge Sabitri Bal has been directed to report to district police office and a departmental inquiry initiated in her role, he said.

The boy had allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a person on September 17 last for which the police had brought him to the police station for inquiry.

The boy's mother alleged that police thrashed him brutally in their custody and demanded Rs 8,000 for his release.

She claimed that she gave Rs 6,000 to police and brought her son back from the police station on September 19.

Director of Child line Sambalpur Pradeep Behera said: "It is a heinous incident. I am yet to know the details.

However, I am going to the Hirakud police station to inquire into the matter.

"I have also informed Child Welfare Committee and District Child Protection Officer of the incident. A fact finding team will be formed to inquire into the matter," he said.

Meanwhile, the Odisha State Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the SP and the DIG of the region on the matter.