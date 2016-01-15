Schools in Ganjam Having Less Than 10 Students Closed

Express News Service By

BERHAMPUR: As many as 58 primary schools have been closed in Ganjam district recently for want of students.

This year, the School and Mass Education Department had decided to close down schools which have less than 10 students.

Block Education Officer Pabitra Mohan Sahu said during verification it was found out that there are 58 primary schools in 15 blocks of the district which had less than 10 students. While Buguda block has the highest number of 14 such schools, Dharakote, Jagannathprasad and Khallikote blocks have six such schools each followed by four each primary schools in Polosara and Patrapur blocks. Aska, Bhanjanagar, Digapahandi and Kukudakhandi blocks have three primary schools with less than 10 students.

According to the reports of district education office, Ganjam has 3,741 government primary schools and 2,093 private schools.

Last year, the department had closed down 15 schools in the district that had less than five students.

With mushrooming of private schools in rural areas of the district, parents are preferring to send their children to these institutions, which assure them of better education.

Low ENROLMENT

■ Ganjam, Beguniapada and Soroda blocks have two primary schools each with less than 10 students

■ Hinjili and Sanakhemundi blocks have one such school each

■ Most of the primary schools lack teachers and infrastructure