Home States Odisha

Schools in Ganjam Having Less Than 10 Students Closed

Published: 15th January 2016 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2016 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

BERHAMPUR:  As many as 58 primary schools have been closed in Ganjam district recently for want of students.

This year, the School and Mass Education Department had decided to close down schools which have less than 10 students.

Block Education Officer Pabitra Mohan Sahu said during verification it was found out that there are 58 primary schools in 15 blocks of the district which had less than 10 students. While Buguda block has the highest number of 14 such schools, Dharakote, Jagannathprasad and Khallikote blocks have six such schools each followed by four each primary schools in Polosara and Patrapur blocks. Aska, Bhanjanagar, Digapahandi and Kukudakhandi blocks have three primary schools with less than 10 students.

According to the reports of district education office, Ganjam has 3,741 government primary schools and 2,093 private schools.

Last year, the department had closed down 15 schools in the district that had less than five students.

With mushrooming of private schools in rural areas of the district, parents are preferring to send their children to these institutions, which assure them of better education.

Low ENROLMENT

■ Ganjam, Beguniapada and Soroda blocks have two primary schools each with less than 10 students

■ Hinjili and Sanakhemundi blocks have one such school each

■ Most of the primary schools lack teachers and infrastructure

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What will be in store for Amaravati in 2019
Governor Banwarilal Purohit flags of New Indian Express-UP Government Kumbh Mela float
Gallery
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp