Show Cause over Pollution Law Violation

Express News Service By

CUTTACK: Even as open discharge of untreated sewerage water and pollutants into the rivers from cities and towns has raised concern, the Orissa High Court on Wednesday issued show cause notice to the State Government over violation of pollution laws.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a news report ‘ULBs flush Pollution Board’s sewer plan down the drain’ published in The Express on Saturday, the High Court on Wednesday instituted a PIL and sought explanation from the Housing and Urban Development Department on why the municipal bodies in the State should not be prosecuted under the law.

A division bench of Chief Justice DH Waghela and Justice SC Parija has also directed the additional Government advocate to furnish a list of individual urban local bodies including municipal corporations for serving notice on them.

It also directed the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) to submit a report indicating the steps taken by it for enforcement of relevant provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act along with restoration of the quality of water in rivers, which are affected by discharge of sewage by urban local bodies (ULBs).

The news report had drawn attention to the blatant violation of Water pollution Act by the ULBs, which openly discharged untreated sewerage into rivers without establishing effluent treatment plants as mandated by the SPCB.

None of the ULBs even bothered to submit an action plan as required by the SPCB for establishment of sewerage treatment system nor did the majority obtain any consent to operate from the pollution control authority for discharging waste water into rivers.

Of 111 ULBs, only 31 had applied for consent to operate from SPCB and repeated efforts by the Pollution Board to make the urban bodies comply with the law have gone in vain.