Cases Against Seven BDA Staffers Over Multiple Plots

Express News Service By

BHUBANESWAR: The State Vigilance on Friday registered three cases against seven employees of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), including two OAS officers, in connection with the multiple allotment of plots, land and houses.

Three allottees have also been booked pertaining to these cases, said the anti-corruption bureau which is probing into the matter. Of the two OAS officers, both of whom were posted as allotment officers with the BDA, one has already retired from service.

Earlier, five cases had been registered against 23 persons, including 18 officials of the BDA as well as Cuttack Development Authority.

On Friday, the cases were registered over allotment of a plot under Kalinga Nagar Plotted Development Scheme and two houses in Anant Vihar Housing Scheme Phase-II at Pokhariput.

The cases have been registered under Section 13(2) r/w 13 (1) (d) of Prevention of Corruption Act, and Sections 200/ 202/ 468/471 /420 /120-B of the Indian Penal Code for illegal allotment basing on false information furnished by allottees.

The Vigilance sources said notices will be served on the allottees and adequate opportunity will be given to them for placing their version. After their statements are recorded and evidence is verified, chargesheet would be submitted.

Basing on the Task Force recommendations last year, the Government had mandated the State Vigilance to probe multiple allotments made by submission of false affidavits and wrong information in violation of schematic provisions.

The Government in May, 2015 had decided to scrap allotments of plots and houses made under the discretionary quota since January 1, 1995 basing on the Task Force report.