Major Burglary on City Outskirts

Published: 18th January 2016

BHUBANESWAR:  In a major burglary, miscreants broke into the house of one Nilambar Panda near Shirdi Sai temple on the outskirts of the City and decamped with foreign currency and cash, gold and household articles worth `5 lakh on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred in plot no - 510/1511 owned by Panda at Sai Vihar Colony. Panda was on a trip with his family to Puri, Konark and Chandrabhaga, when one of his neighbours rang him up at 2 pm that the entrance door of his house was broken.

Panda cancelled the trip and returned to find his house ransacked and several valuable articles stolen. Sources said gold ornaments weighing 150 grams, `30,000 in cash, an expensive LED TV, a DSLR camera and 70,000 Dirhams were missing from the house.

Panda was working in Kolkata and had retired from his job recently and settled down with his parents in the City. One of his two sons works at Kolkata while the other stays in Dubai. The whole family had left for the trip on Friday.

Saheed Nagar police registered a case and went to Panda’s house with a forensic team for investigation. The incident holds significance because the Commissionerate Police had recently conceded that there has been a surge in burglaries in peripheral areas of the City.

Police Commissioner Dr RP Sharma had announced on January 1 that three dacoity squads would be formed to monitor and check activities of gangs which are involved in such incidents.

