Focus on Arrears to Fund Schemes

Sluggish sales tax collection major problem for State Govt

Published: 20th January 2016 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2016 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

BHUBANESWAR:  Even as the size of the plan outlay for 2015-16 has been increased to Rs 52,000 crore from Rs 44,150 crore to fund different schemes, sluggish sales tax collection has turned out to be a major problem for the State Government.

The focus of the State Government is on collection of arrears in both tax and non-tax sectors to increase revenue generation.

Though the target for sales tax collection was fixed at Rs 13,818 crore, collection by December 31 was Rs 8,408 crore which is likely to jeopardise the implementation of several schemes. Collection of excise revenue has been encouraging with Rs 1,712 crore raised by December 31, 2015 against a target of Rs 2,500 crore, but growth in other sectors was not encouraging.

Collection of own tax revenue was Rs 15,118 crore by December 31 as against a target of Rs 22,890 crore. At a time when the Centre has slashed funding and discontinued financial assistance to several schemes, implementation of welfare schemes is likely to face hurdles.

Besides, the non-tax revenue also did not grow as expected. Against a target of Rs 9,266 crore for 2015-16, Rs 4,991 crore has been collected till December 31. Target for both tax and non-tax revenue was fixed at Rs  30,295 crore in the budget for 2015-16. Collection of tax and non-tax revenue has been Rs 20,109 crore during the period giving rise to doubts as to whether the target can be reached by the end of the financial year.

On the non-tax front also, the situation is no better. Though the mining in the State is on the path of recovery, collection from the sector has crossed 50 per cent of the target of Rs 6,627 crore during the period.

Official sources said tax arrears have accumulated to more than Rs  11,000 crore, out of which a large quantum is locked up in court cases.

