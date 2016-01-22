BHUBANESWAR: Seven members of a family comprising four girl children, two women and one man sustained burn injuries in an acid attack at Dhirkuti slum under Saheed Nagar police limits here on Thursday.

The incident took place when one Minati Behera asked her husband Sura to take their ailing daughter to the hospital. Sura, who was in an inebriated condition, got enraged and threw acid at her and other family members.

All the injured were rushed to Capital Hospital and are undergoing treatment there.

Sources said the incident was an outcome of a fallout between Sura, Minati and his second wife Alok Prabha. Sura, a tractor driver, allegedly had extra-marital affair with multiple women in the slum.

Minati’s father, who had come from Nimapara to settle their marital disputes, was also injured in the attack.

Behera was arrested by Saheed Nagar police. He was booked under Sections 498 A, 323 (A), 307 and 326 of the IPC and produced in a court which remanded him in judicial custody.