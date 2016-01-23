BHUBANESWAR: : Internationally acclaimed physicist Prof Jogesh Chandra Pati has said the theory of 'grand unification' has answers crucial to the origin of life.

The theory sheds light on elusive properties of the feeblest and lightest known massive particles - the neutrinos - and the origin of matter-antimatter asymmetry of the universe which is crucial to the origin of life and mankind's own existence, he said delivering the first ever Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Memorial Research Oration in Basic Sciences at SOA University here.

Prof Pati's contribution to the path-breaking theory is believed to have opened new vistas in theoretical physics. In his address, he said, the most profound consequence of grand unification was the prediction that proton, the lightest observed nuclear particle, which was known to be extraordinarily stable, must ultimately decay.

Currently, Professor of Physics at Stanford National Linear Accelerator Centre, Stanford University, USA, he was speaking on the subject 'Unity in Particle Physics: A Quest for Beauty and Simplicity'. The oration, which will be an annual event to be delivered by an internationally renowned Indian scientist, was introduced by the university this year.

Prof Amit Banerjee, Vice-Chancellor of SOA University and Prof Minaketan Parida, Director of the Centre of Excellence for Theoretical and Mathematical Sciences also spoke.