Cold Wave Back in Daringbadi

BERHAMPUR: Daringbadi witnessed its first snowfall of the New Year on Saturday. Last month, it had recorded a temperature of two degree Celsius and during wee hours, housetops and paddy fields were covered with a thin layer of snow.

Early on Saturday, there was snow cover at Simanbadi area in Daringbadi block. After more than 20 days of normal temperature, cold wave staged a comeback in Daringbadi, Simanbadi, Bharamarabadi, Danekbadi, Hatimunda, Tajungia, Gadapur, Brahamunigaon and Sirkabarg villages.

Normal life was hit in Daringbadi as the area remained engulfed in fog till 10 am. People living in remote areas of Kandhamal district were the worst affected by the biting cold conditions. They were forced to make bonfire even during the day. The chill weather has, however, attracted tourists to this remote hill station.