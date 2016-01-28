PARADIP: Hundreds of displaced families of Paradip refinery project of IOCL on Wednesday launched an indefinite hunger strike in front of the project office here demanding permanent job and implementation of rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) plan.

They alleged that though the project is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 7, the commitments given by the IOCL authorities and district administration are yet to be fulfilled. Staging the agitation under the banner of Oil Refinery Displaced Families Committee, they alleged that once the project is inaugurated, their grievances would go unheard.

At least 143 displaced families are yet to be employed in the project, said chief advisor of the committee Satyananda Panda.

Condition of the rehabilitation colony on 10 acres of land for 65 displaced families at Dhinkia here is extremely miserable.

Though the project authority had handed over the management of the colony to the district administration in 2007, nothing has been done so far, he alleged.