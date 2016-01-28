SALEPUR: Rabindra Nayak of Sankilo village under Katarapada gram panchayat staged dharna along with his family members in front of Nischintakoili police station on Tuesday protesting police inaction. He alleged even after three months of his son Ashok’s murder, police are yet to nab the accused.

Ashok was strangulated to death by miscreants on October 25 last year. He withdrew the agitation in the evening after Salepur SDPO Suryakant Ray assured to expedite the investigation. 10 Yrs Imprisonment The ADJ of Cuttack, Sanjeeb Sahu, sentenced one Sk Sonarul of West Bengal to 10 years of imprisonment on Wednesday for smuggling ganja. He was also imposed a fine of `one lakh. Sonarul was arrested by GRP from Cuttack on October 10,2014 while smuggling 28 kg of ganja.