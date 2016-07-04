BHUBANESWAR: After launching a Statewide agitation over the attack on the convoy of two Union Ministers and a former chief minister at Bargarh, the BJP will stage dharna near Raj Bhawan here on Monday to register its protest against the hooliganism of the ruling BJD activists.

Describing the attack on the Central Ministers as ‘State sponsored’, BJP spokesperson Sajjan Sharma said the party will submit a memorandum to the Governor demanding action against BJD leaders and their supporters who were involved in the incident.

Besides, the party will urge the Governor to take appropriate action against the BJD Government which failed to provide adequate security to the two Union Ministers.

Claiming that the attack on the vehicle of Union

Ministers Santosh Gangwar and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti at Bargarh on June 24 was ‘pre-planned’, Sharma accused the Bargarh police of allowing BJD activists to target the cavalcade at the behest of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

He termed the administrative inquiry ordered into the incident as an eyewash aimed at sparing those involved in the attack.

A BJP delegation is expected to meet President Pranab Mukherjee to apprise him of the violence perpetrated by BJD workers at Bargarh during a ‘Vikas Utsav’ function organised to mark completion of two years of the Narendra Modi Government at Centre.