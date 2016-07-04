BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has started working on the recommendations of the Group of Ministers (GoM) of road safety on Road Transport and Safety Bill-2015.

The GoM had recommended to notify the rules of road regulations, simplification of forms under Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), online issuance of learner's licence and stricter evaluation at the time of grant of permanent licence and provision of licence to teenagers above 16 years for gearless scooters below 100 cc.

Several other recommendations like creation of National Road Safety and Traffic Management Board (NRSTMB), registration of vehicles at the dealer's end, dress codes for truck drivers, automated centres for fitness test, automated equipment for driving licence issuance test and review of periodicity of driving licence renewals were also made.

Since a number of young citizens is using two-wheelers for commuting to local places, especially schools and other institutions and as 50 cc vehicles are no longer available, the GoM had proposed to allow driving licence to teenagers above 16 years, which the State Government has accepted to implement.

The Transport Department has also accepted the recommendation of online issuance of learner's licence to make the process transparent and citizen-friendly. It has, however, decided to go for stricter evaluation at the time of issuance of permanent licence to ensure safety and proper driving skills.

A Transport Department official said as per the recommendations, vehicle dealers should have the registration done at their end and be made responsible since they have data of vehicles from the original manufacturers and the Vahan data base of NIC is also available with them.

"If it is done at the dealers' end, a lot of time wasted by citizens for having their vehicles physically inspected at the RTOs' office, can be saved and the cumbersome process be made easier," he said.

In a bid to provide a lead agency for implementing the road safety strategy, the Government is contemplating to create an advisory board having necessary expertise and resources.

With the availability of improved vehicles and road technology, it has also been decided to increase the periodicity of vehicle inspection. While first fitness renewal will be made after three years, review periodicity of fitness renewals will be done in each two years up to eight years.

On review periodicity of driving licence renewals, the State Government has accepted the recommendations of the GoM with the exception that before renewal of driving licence for transport vehicles, the driver shall undergo refresher training and computerised aptitude test.