BHUBANESWAR: The BJP staged a dharna near Raj Bhawan here on Monday protesting the recent attack on the convoy of two Union Ministers Santosh Gangwar and Sadhvi Niranjana Jyoti at Bargarh by ruling BJD activists.

Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for not taking stringent action against his partymen involved in the dastardly attack, BJP leaders said this is a case of extreme intolerance and complete breakdown of law and order in the State.

Claiming that the attack was ‘pre-planned’, the BJP said the incident would not have taken place without clearance from the BJD president.

“We demand arrest of all BJD leaders involved in the attack on the two Union Ministers and stringent action against police officers who failed to provide security to the Central leaders,” said State BJP president Basanta Panda.

Terming the Bargarh incident as the most deplorable and shameful incident in the history of Odisha, national BJP general secretary and Odisha in-charge Arun Singh said the Union Ministers were threatened not to visit the State. Besides, a State Minister incited the violence by giving provocative speeches saying her party will not allow BJP Ministers to enter Bargarh.

The Bargarh incident has brought to fore certain issues of governance that need to be addressed immediately, he said.

Describing the administrative probe ordered by the Chief Minister as a farce, BJP general secretary Brugu Baxipatra said the State Government suspended some police officers when activists of a political party threw eggs at the CM.

The Director General of Police has already admitted that the attack was a ‘breach of security’. The State Government is yet to take any action against the police officers who failed to provide security to the two Union Ministers, he said.

A delegation of the BJP including MLAs and senior leaders met Governor SC Jamir and submitted a memorandum demanding action against the State Government.

The BJP urged the Governor to direct the State Government to bring the culprits to book and take exemplary action against Bargarh Collector and SP. The Collector and SP should be placed under suspension till the inquiry is over.