BHUBANESWAR: With detection of 51 fresh cases on Tuesday, the number of persons affected with dengue has reached 324. While most of the cases have been reported from six districts of the State, Keonjhar tops the chart with 172 positive cases.

The mineral belt of Barbil in Keonjhar has recorded 44 new cases in the last 24 hours. Other districts which have recorded positive cases include Cuttack with 47 cases and Bhadrak 19 cases.

Two persons each in Balasore, Jajpur and Kendrapara districts and one in Puri tested positive on the day. No death case has been reported so far.

Health officials fear the dengue positive cases may rise further since the monsoon season is on.

Though no specific reason has been cited behind the spurt in positive cases in Keonjhar, officials suspect the fever may have spread from some affected migrants.

The Government has sent special teams of doctors to the affected areas to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, arrangements have been made at SCB Medical College and Hospital to treat dengue patients.

While a special 30-bed ward for dengue patients has been opened, the hospital is ready to add 30 more beds if the situation demands.

SCB Emergency Officer BN Maharana said 13 patients are now undergoing treatment of which six are in the special dengue ward, two in medicine ICU and five in general ward. The condition of all the patients are stable, he added.