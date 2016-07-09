CUTTACK: A three-day-old baby girl was found abandoned by her parents in Sishu Bhawan here on Friday. A couple from Bada Samantarapur under Choudwar police limits had admitted their one-day-old new born girl in Sishu Bhawan on July 5 after the infant developed breathing problems. The baby girl, delivered through cesarean section, was suffering from Hydrocephalus and congenital heart disease. After diagnosis of the disease, her parents left the hospital in the afternoon abandoning the girl in the bed. After a long time when they did not turn up, Sishu Bhawan Superintendent informed CWC member Pradip Patnaik who rushed to the hospital and took stock of the situation.