BHUBANESWAR: Six persons, including three women, sustained injuries in a bombing incident at Bentakarpada area under Barang police limits on Sunday night.

Three persons who sustained serious injuries were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack. They were identified as Kalia Debata, Kamini Bhuyan and Jyotsna Bhuyan. The condition of Kalia is stated to be critical. Rest of the three with minor injuries were admitted to the local CHC.

Sources said unidentified miscreants arrived at the village's market area where Kalia and the other five persons had congregated. The miscreants hurled six bombs at them and fled.

Police rushed to the spot and admitted the victims to Baranga CHC. Ranjan Bhuyan, a history-sheeter, is said to have masterminded the act, Barang IIC Sanjay Kumar Patnaik said.

Locals blocked the Banki-Barang State highway demanding arrest of Ranjan and his associates.