Women's colleges fail to attract Plus 2 students

JAIPUR: HUNDREDS of seats in women’s colleges in Jajpur district are lying vacant even after the third phase of e-admission to Plus Two classes this academic session.

Changing preference of girls to join co-education colleges is being cited as one of the reasons behind the vacancies. In science stream, around 65 per cent seats are lying vacant in different colleges while Arts stream has managed to get its share of students.

Of the total 480 seats in science stream, 310 seats in at least six womens’ colleges across the district are vacant.

At Anchalika Baladev Jew Womens’ College in Alkund under Binjharpur block, 95 out of total 128 seats are vacant even after third round of admission.

Janaki Madhusudan Women’s College in Mandhatapatana has evoked dismal response with more than 95 per cent seats lying vacant. Only three students have enrolled for science against a total of 64 seats after third phase of admission.

Kadmabini Pal Women’s Junior College at Bari has 45 out of total 64 seats vacant while at Barachana Women’s College, 28 out of 64 seats remain vacant.

Biraja Women’s College, a premier institution in district headquarters town, has been left with 41 of 64 seats vacant in Plus Two Science stream.

At Indira Gandhi Women’s College, Jajpur Road, 40 seats out of 96 seats are vacant.

In the Arts stream, 529 seats have not been filled up. The total students’ strength in Arts stream stands at 1824.

Plus Two colleges in all streams across the district have been left with around 4,600 vacancies in 69 junior and self financing colleges, after the third phase of admissions.

Out of the total 20,226 seats in all three streams in all colleges of the district, 2,498 seats in science, 1078 in arts and 1018 in commerce are lying vacant.

On Tuesday, the first cut-off mark list for admission to Plus Three first year classes was published.

Continuing with its trend as the first choice among degree students, Narasingha Choudhury (NC) Autonomous College, lone Government college in the district, topped the cut-off mark list in all streams (Arts, Science and Commerce).

According to the list, NC Autonomous College remains the top choice in Physical Science among the aspirants for Science stream with 76.17 per cent cut off marks followed by 73.83 per cent cut off in Vyas Nagar (Autonomous) College. The cut-off mark for Baba Bhairabananda (BB) College at Chandikhole is 64.17 per cent.

The NC Autonomous College also topped in Biological Science with 70.33 per cet cut-off followed by Vyas Nagar (Autonomous) College with 68.67 per cent cut off and Baba Bhairabananda College with 60 per cent cut-off.

In Arts stream too, NC Autonomous College remains the top choice with a cut off of 64.5 per cent marks.

In Commerce, the cut-off marks for NC Autonomous College stands at 53.

The students selected in the first list have been allotted admission dates between July 16 and July 20.