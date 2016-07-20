CUTTACK/ BHUBANESWAR: In a significant order, the Orissa High Court on Tuesday directed the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee to conduct a second JEE for BTech, MCA and MBA courses for 2016-17 academic year prompting the State Government to announce the special test on July 31. A division bench comprising Justice I Mohanty and Justice DP Choudhury issued the order after hearing a writ petition filed by the Odisha Private Engineering Colleges Association (OPECA).

Immediately after the HC order, the Government announced the schedule for the second entrance. Stating that it is taking all steps to abide by the court order, Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Sanjay Dasburma said, the OJEE body will issue the formal notification for the second JEE on Wednesday. As per the schedule, interested candidates can apply online between July 22 and 25. The special entrance test will be held on July 31 across 10 centres in Bhubaneswar and result would be announced on August 3. Candidates can fill in their choices between August 5 and 7 while verification will be held between August 6 and 8. The final allotment of seats is scheduled to be declared on August 10.

The JEE authorities advised that those who are already on the merit list of first JEE (Main) and OJEE should notappear for the second entrance since their original rank will count. The special test is mainly for those who missed out on the first test and have not been able to bag a rank to be eligible for admission. Earlier, the engineering colleges association had sought directions to Government and OJEE for a second JEE for BTech, MBA and MCA streams for filling up the vacant seats in the private institutions.

The association alleged that arbitrary action of the State authorities was responsible for 70 per cent vacancy of seats in professional education institutions for the last two years. It was due to the intervention of the High Court that thousands of students could take admission during the last two years through special/second JEE. It further said the situation for the current academic year is same since the number of participants in JEE (Main) 2016 and number of rank holders were comparatively less than the approved seats. The petitioner said it had also requested for holding a special OIEE for BTech (Engineering), MBA and MCA courses as per the provisions of the Odisha Professional Educational Institutions Act 2007 as well as in accordance with the principles decided by the court. But the authorities did not respond positively. The OJEE had earlier prepared a list of over 42,000 rank-holders for the first round of counselling but only 13,000-odd students registered.