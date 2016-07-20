BHUBANESWAR: Canada-based architecture and planning firm IBI Group has bagged the tender for 'Smart Solutions' segment of the Smart City project.

One of the Directors of IBI is likely to lead the team which will work on drafting Smart Solutions for the City, sources in the Housing and Urban Development Department said.

The Smart Solutions will cover user-friendly transport system, better management of solid waste and parking, emergency response and the Command and Control Centre with core utility operations.

Two contenders participated in the bidding process which was conducted on Tuesday. IBI won the bid at `18.5 crore.

BSCL has fixed `4 crore as a contingency fund for Smart Solutions sector apprehending cost escalations during the project life.