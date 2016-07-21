KENDRAPARA: AT LEAST 148 more families have been included in the rehabilitation plan for the sea erosion-hit Satabhaya gram panchayat of Kendrapara by the district administration.

Earlier, 3,243 members of 571 families of the gram panchayat had been selected to be rehabilitated over 133 acres of land in Bagapatia village, 15 kms away from the sea.

However, many villagers claimed that they were left out. Subsequently, the district administration conducted another survey of the sea erosion-hit families and it was decided that a total of 719 families would be rehabilitated, informed Collector, Debraj Senapati.

As on today, 200 families of the gram panchayat have already been shifted to Bagapatia and the administration has provided Rs 1.72 lakh to each family to build house over 10 decimals of land in the area.

Within six months, all the 719 families will be rehabilitated, said the Collector.

In the last two decades, the sea has ingressed three kms into Satabhaya gram panchayat which comprises Satabhaya, Kanpur, Eakkula, Habeliganda and Sana Gahiramath villages under Rajnagar block. Kanhupur and Satabhaya are the worst affected.

The district administration will also relocate the 500-year-old Panchmarahi temple in Satabhaya to Bagapatia as the ancient temple is also under sea erosion threat. Over the years, distance between the sea and the temple has been reduced by half. Apparently, the sea is just 100 metres away from the temple now and during high tide, sea water enters the structure.

Satabhaya gram panchayat is one of the worst affected coastal areas in the State as far sea erosion is concerned.

In fact, a proposal was mooted in 1992 to resettle the inhabitants of Satabhaya at Bagapatia and the then chief minister Biju Patnaik had sanctioned Rs one crore for the purpose. Of this, Rs 14 lakh was spent on development of the site and the rest amount was lying with the district administration till the rehabilitation plans were finalised.

“The sea had consumed nearby villages of Gobindapur, Mohanpur, Chintamanipur Badagahiramatha and Kharikula three decades back,” said Nigamananda Rout, Sarpanch of Satabhaya Gram Panchayat.