BHUBANESWAR: Self-financing colleges continue to enjoy a free run in the State. Even as the new academic session of 2016-17 is set to start in three months, 90 per cent of 317 self-financing colleges neither have land of their own, adequate infrastructure, laboratories nor teachers. This despite the fact that these colleges charge higher fees than the Government-run institutions.

In June last year, Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) had directed managements of these colleges to put all mandatory infrastructure requirements in place and appoint adequate number of faculty members within a year or face cancellation of affiliation. Only a handful of the colleges have reported compliance till date.

As per norms of Higher Education Department, a self-financing college needs to move to its permanent campus within five years of its inception. Last year, the CHSE had identified over 200 self-financing colleges that do not have land of their own. Only 50 acquired land in the last one year and others continue to operate from rented accommodations, the latest report by CHSE states.

Though laboratories are the most important components in Science colleges, in almost all the self-financing colleges, labs are not equipped as per the standards set by CHSE or are smaller in size. In fact, RP +2 Science College at Cuttack; Kalayani Junior College and Beenapani Junior Science College in Ganjam; FIIT JEE (Jr) College in Bhubaneswar do not have laboratories at all. At Vikash Sadan College in Balasore, Sristi Residential College and Gurukul International College, both in Berhampur, one laboratory is used for all five Science subjects.

Faculty members in many of the Science colleges have been appointed despite not having requisite qualification and all the institutions are managing with guest faculty members, the report states.

There are 77 self-financing colleges in Bhubaneswar, the highest in the State. Of these, 37 do not have land of their own and continue to operate from rented buildings. Around 18 are functioning without renewing their affiliation and a majority have just one laboratory for all Science subjects. Worse, laboratories in 77 colleges are not equipped as per CHSE specifications.

CHSE Chairman Basudev Chatoi said the revised report on existing infrastructure of self-financing colleges has been sent to the State Government for necessary action. "Since the academic session will begin soon, we want to make students aware about standard of these colleges and the facilities they provide. Self-financing colleges charge a huge amount of money as admission fee compared to Government-run institutions, but the facilities and education that they provide are not up to mark," Chatoi said and added that students can check the list of defaulting self-financing colleges on CHSE website before taking admission. The list can be accessed at www.chse.nic.in.