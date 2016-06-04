BHUBANESWAR: Seven road projects of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in the State have been held up for a long time as no one is willing to participate in the bidding process due to low cost. The projects spanning 522 km are estimated at around Rs 7,169 crore.

The projects initiated for fast-track completion are 112-km Cuttack-Angul road worth Rs 1,575 crore, 151-km Angul-Sambalpur worth Rs 2,500 crore, 76-km Biramitrapur-Rajamunda worth Rs 1,049 crore, 104-km Singada-Binjhabahal worth Rs 1,036 crore, 77-km Binjhabahal-Teleibani worth Rs 1,009 crore, 50-km Rajamunda-Barkote worth Rs 750 crore and 24-km Teleibani-Sambalpur worth Rs 300 crore.

Sources said though work for Cuttack-Angul stretch was awarded to a company in March, 2012, the agreement was terminated on mutual consent as the NHAI failed to fulfil some conditions.

A senior NHAI official said second bidding for the same project was offered on build-operate-transfer (BOT) toll model last year. But no one participated. “Now NHAI is contemplating to construct the highway in Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) for which tenders would be floated soon,” he said.

Even as tenders for Angul-Sambalpur, Singada-Binjhabahal and Binjhabahal-Teleibani NH stretches were floated once, no construction company evinced interest citing low project cost.

The official claimed that since BOT model involves toll collection which is now opposed in the State, the construction companies are not willing to take up the projects anticipating loss.

“That’s why the NHAI decided to build Rs 2,500 crore Angul-Sambalpur patch on Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode and has floated tenders,” he said.

Similarly, Singada-Binjhabahal and Binjhabahal-Teleibani projects for which tenders were also floated once found no takers. While bidding was done for the second time for both the projects and NHAI is expecting potential bidders by July 1 and June 30, tenders have also been floated for Biramitrapur-Rajamunda project.

The Rajamunda-Barkote project is in DPR stage while Teleibani-Sambalpur is facing hurdles for environment clearance as it passes through a reserve forest.

These apart, works for three other National Highways of 242.95 km worth Rs 3,195 crore have been awarded and construction is expected to commence soon. These projects are 80.6-km Balasore-Baripada-Jharpokharia worth Rs 1,160.58 crore, 116.6-km Baharagoda-Singada worth Rs 1,283 crore and 50.7-km Sambalpur-Teleibani worth Rs 752 crore.