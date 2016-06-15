Now pursue PG in Odia from Fakir Mohan varsity

Express News Service By

BALASORE: THE State Government on Tuesday opened Post Graduate Department in Odia in Fakir Mohan University (FMU) at Balasore, nearly 17 years after the institution was established in the name of legendary Odia poet Vyasakabi Fakir Mohan Senapati.

PG departments in English and Urdu were also opened along with Odia. With the three new PG courses, FMU will now have PG departments in 16 disciplines.

In the past, there have been many agitations and protests against the university authorities and the State Government for not opening the Odia department.

The university authorities had to open a self-financing course in Odia in 2012 following demands from several quarters. VC of FMU Siba Prasad Adhikary said the long struggle for introducing the courses finally brought results.

“The three new courses will be under the Department of Language and Literature for which the PG council office was also inaugurated on the occasion of 99th death anniversary of Senapati on Tuesday,” he said.

While 32 seats are earmarked for Odia course, 16 each will be for English and Urdu and admission to the courses are open from this academic session.

But, the self-financing courses in literature and language courses will be closed from next year, Adhikary said.

“Though the new department will now function in the existing building, a special building will be constructed and Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has been asked to prepare a roadmap. We want the building to be completed before next academic session,” he added.

An event was organised on the university campus which was attended by Syndicate and Senate members besides dignitaries from various fields.

Earlier, FMU had PG courses in Applied Physics and Ballistics, IT, Bio Science (Zoology stream), Bio Science (Botany stream), Bio Technology, Environmental Science, Population Studies, Geography, Anthropology, Political Science, Economics and Sociology besides BEd and MEd integrated course.