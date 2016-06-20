PURI: THE suspension of three servitors of Sri Jagannath temple was temporarily revoked by the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Sunday. They include Kasinath Dasmahapatra and his son Jayakrushna Dasmahapatra and Artatrana Pratihari.

Kasinath and Jayakrushna were suspended for alleged irregularities in the ‘Brahma Parivartan’ ritual during the Nabakalebara of the Trinity last year. Artatrana, a member of Pratihari Nijog, was suspended by the SJTA for helping a woman devotee mount the chariot of Lord Jagannath before the ceremonial ‘Pahandi’ (procession) to Sri Gundicha Temple last year despite restrictions imposed by the temple administration.