ROURKELA: Two CRPF camps were opened in Saranda forest, one km from Odisha, to prevent cross-border movement of the Maoists and strengthen anti-Maoist operation on Monday.

The camps at Nuagaon and Tirilposhi areas of Saranda in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand will fill up the security ‘vacuum’ in the vulnerable forest pockets used by the Maoists to operate on both sides of the border. Rourkela-based Inspector General of Police (Western Range) RK Sharma said the presence of security personnel in Saranda forest and the existing camps at Lathikata and Chandiposh in Sundargarh district of Odisha would provide strategic advantage to security forces of both States in containing Maoist activities. Before establishment of the two camps in Jharkhand, the Maoists were using these areas to carry out cross-border movement. Now, the security forces can be mobilised from Nuagaon and Tirilposh in Jharkhand besides Lathikata and Chandiposh in Odisha, he added.

Prior to this, the Jharkhand police had at least a dozen of CRPF camps at strategic locations in Saranda forest.