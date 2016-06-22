Ambulance service remains inoperative for staff crunch

Express News Service By

PARADIP: STAFF and fund crunch besides non-supply of fuel have delayed the operation of Advanced Life Saving (ALS) ambulances in Jagatsinghpur district. Donated by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to five hospitals of Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack districts on June 2, the ambulances are to provide to free services to the needy and shiftthem to the assigned hospitals.

But steps are yet to be taken by either the Health department or the district administration to utilise the vehicles. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the ambulances during the launch of Paradip Refinery in February, the IOCL authorities waited for the Orissa High Court order on the list of hospitals. In 2012, a PIL filed by locals in the High Court blamed the company for drawing water from river Mahanadi, even as they were suffering due to shortage.

Accordingly, the High Court had asked IOCL to fulfil its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and provide ALS ambulances, develop Cuttack-based paediatric hospital Sishu Bhavan, help in modernisation of traffic infrastructure and other benefits for the areas affected due to its operation. On June 2, the IOCL handed over the ambulances to Jagatsinghpur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) and Biju Memorial Hospital, Paradip and one each to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Institute and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post-Graduate Institute of Paediatrics, Cuttack. The company also deposited `2.76 crore with National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) for operation of ALS ambulances. hief District Medical Officer, Jagatsinghpur, Nrusingh Chandra Behera said they have the required staff for two shifts, including emergency medical technicians, attendants and fuel fund but nothing has yet been fixed as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). Senior Manager (administration and welfare), Paradip refinery, IOCL, Manjushree Singh said the IOCL has handed over five ALS ambulances to five earmarked hospitals and the company has no role in its operation because SOP has been drafted by Health department.