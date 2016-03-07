RAYAGADA: The Bansadhara-Ghumusar-Nagavalli divisional committee of CPI(Maoist) has called for a bandh here on March 15 protesting the police encounter on February 27 that claimed the life of a Dongria Kondh. Secretary of the division Sukhadev, in an audio recording that was delivered to some scribes of the district, said the Dongria Kondh youth, Manda Kadraka of Dangamati village, was working for both the police and the Maoists.

He said Shyama Kadara of the same village informed police about Manda and he was subsequently killed in the encounter that also claimed the lives of five SOG jawans. Sukhadev said the outfit suffered no loss in the encounter. He demanded a case be registered under Section 302 against police informer Shyama and security forces involved in the encounter. He also demanded compensation of `50 lakh for the family of Manda. He asked all police informers in the area to surrender before the Maoist outfit or face dire consequences.