BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to bring relief to parched throats for the rising mecury in the State Capital, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to set up 100 water kiosks across in public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

As many as 64 NGOs and citizens’ forum on Tuesday met BMC officials and Mayor AN Jena and sketched the plan of operating these kiosks from morning to evening in summer. The temporary water kiosks or ‘Jalchhatras’ will be operational between 8.30 am and 4 pm or beyond after Holi on March 24.

In addition to water kiosks, there will be an air-condition room at Municipality hospital near Lingaraj Temple to provide immediate aid to sunstroke victims and there will be medical assistance by Government doctors or those from the listed social service organisations.

The focus would be service-oriented without compromising the quality of water at the kiosks. The local Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO) divisions will supply drinking water to each kiosk. Senior officials and zonal deputy commissioners (ZDCs) will discuss the issues with PHEO authorities to ensure smooth supply of water, sources said.

The meeting also decided that the listed/selected organisations to work with BMC for water kiosks will have a group on social network to ensure better coordination and communication among the participants, officials, NGOs and other departments.

The authorities have emphasised on cleaning the water pots on a daily basis and their re-filling at the right time so that public does not face any form of inconvenience.