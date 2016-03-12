CUTTACK: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Banki police station was caught red-handed by Vigilance officials on Friday while taking a bribe of `1,600 from a person for taking action on a complaint lodged by him.

The ASI, Narendra Kumar Khuntia, had demanded the bribe from Bibhuti Bhusan Das of Patapur under Banki police limits for registration of a case and arrest of persons against whom he had lodged the complaint. In the complaint, he had alleged that one Akhay Sahoo and others had forcibly occupied his land.

Unwilling to pay the bribe to the police, Das informed the Vigilance officials who laid a trap on Friday.

The ASI was nabbed by Vigilance sleuths while accepting the bribe from Das in his room at Banki police station. The tainted money was seized and hand wash gave positive chemical reaction confirming the bribe. A case has been registered by Cuttack Vigilance Division in this connection.