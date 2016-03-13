BHUBANESWAR:More than a hundred Congress workers from Aul block today joined Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the presence of chief minister Naveen Patnaik at Navin Nivas here today.

The chief minister welcomed the Congress workers led by secretary of former Kendrapara district unit of the party Dhanaranjan Bose and advised them to work for making programmes launched BJD a success among the people.

Former minister and BJD spokesperson Pratap Keshari Deb said that the joining of Congress workers will strengthen BJD organisation in Aul and help the party in the ensuing panchayat polls.