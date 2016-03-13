Quack Dragged to Court for Branding Infant

Express News Service By

NABARANGPUR:A case has been registered against an 80-year-old quack (disari) for branding a month-old baby boy with hot iron road leading to his death.

Parents of the child, Gomati and Dhanar Goudo of B Maliguda village under Nandahandi block, had registered the case against the quack Manik Pujari.

On Saturday, police brought Pujari and served her a notice under Section 41 (A) of CrPC. She was asked to appear before the court, said SP Jugal Kishore. She was not arrested but as per the terms and conditions of the notice, she must appear in the court during the trial of the case. The infant’s parents took him to the quack after his stomach swelled. The quack branded the infant with hot iron rod after which his condition worsened. On Thursday, the Asha worker of the village brought the infant to District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment but the doctor declared the child brought dead.