Home States Odisha

Quack Dragged to Court for Branding Infant

Published: 13th March 2016 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2016 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

NABARANGPUR:A case has been registered against an 80-year-old quack (disari) for branding a month-old baby boy with hot iron road leading to his death.

Parents of the child, Gomati and Dhanar Goudo of B Maliguda village under Nandahandi block, had registered the case against the quack Manik Pujari.

On Saturday, police brought Pujari and served her a notice under Section  41 (A) of CrPC. She was asked to appear before the court,  said SP Jugal Kishore. She was not arrested but as per the terms and conditions of the notice, she must appear in the court during the trial of the case.  The infant’s parents took him to the quack after his stomach swelled. The quack branded the infant with hot iron rod after which his condition worsened.  On Thursday, the Asha worker of the village brought the infant to District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment but the doctor declared the child brought dead.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp