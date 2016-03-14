Home States Odisha

117 Maoist Sympathisers Surrender in Odisha

Published: 14th March 2016

By PTI

MALKANGIRI: As many as 117 Maoist sympathisers, including 34 women and 14 militia members, today surrendered before the police in Odisha's Malkangiri district.

The rebel supporters who surrendered belong to Barha village in Mathili police station area, Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Mitrabhanu Mohapatra said.

They include seven village committee members and three members of Chetna Natya Madali, the cultural wing of the Naxals, he said, adding they surrendered with a pledge to shun the path of violence and join the mainstream.

The Naxal supporters were working for Darava division of the outlawed CPI (Maoist). They will be rehabilitated as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the state, the SP said.

The fresh development came a day after 57 Maoist supporters from Kalimela area had surrendered before the police in the naxal-hit district.

Earlier, 19 Maoist sympathisers of Darava Division had surrendered before the police last week, the police said.

